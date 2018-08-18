Missing Capital FM journalist Francis Mbatha Found Alive, Safe In Machakos, Kamba ‘Juju’ at works?

After days of panic and worry, Francis Mbatha, the Capital FM journalist who was reported missing since August 6, has been found safe in Machakos.

The 35-year-old photojournalist was moved to Nairobi on Friday. During the searcg Police tracked his phone to Mombasa.

“Thank you to everyone who posted his missing poster and reached out to his family and friends,” the broadcaster said.

On Twitter, Mbatha describes himself as a child of God, journalist, husband and proud father.

Full details of where exactly he was found, what he was doing and why he has been missing were not immediately made clear. ”We thank God he is a live and safe. Whether it was the work of the Kamba magic or something else that is secondary for now”- a colleague told this writer.

This story was first published at NewsToday