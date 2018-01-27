an estimated 200,000 strong NASA supporters flooded Homabay stadium for Raila NASA’s final Pre-inaugration rally ahead of Tuesday 30th January swearing in. Raila Invited all Kenyans to attend the Uhuru park event and promised the international community that it will be a peaceful event.
Check out the photos
Miracle In Homabay Town As Raila Addresses Biggest Rally Ever, Thousands Flooded Stadium Pre-Inaugration
Comments
Anonymous says
THOSE WHO ARE HELL BENT ON DICTATORSHIP DO NO RESPECT NEGOTIATIONS, THEY DEMAND TOTAL SURRENDER!!!
(A) AMERICAN WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE WAS NOT A NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT
(B) HE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION WAS NOT A NEGOTIATED SETTLENT
(C) THE END OF THE VIETNAM WAR WAS NOT A NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT
(D) THE CUBAN REVOLUTION WAS NOT A NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT
(B) THE CHINESE REVOLUTION WAS NOT A NEGOTIATED GIG ——–>
IN OTHER WORDS, YOU CANNOT NEGOTIATE WITH SOMEONE WHO IS DETERMINED TO ECONOMICAL CHOKE TO DEATH IN ORDER TO PREVAIL!! HUMAN FREEDOM IS NOT NEGOTIABLE AND THOSE WHO ARE DEMANDING NEGOTIATIONS WILL NOT ACCEPT NEGOTIATIONS WHEN YOUR FEET ARE PLACED ON THEIR THROATS!
Res says
The Nasa monologue will be tested in a couple of days. No revolution id happening in kenya. Raila is only high on something.
44 says
if u can’t join them fight them