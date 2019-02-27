Millions of fake currency recovered by police in Uhuru’s home

Police have recovered fake Kenyan and foreign currency worth millions of shillings in a residential house linked to the seven suspects accused of impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to police, it is believed that the money was being used by the suspects in a con scheme involving calling people and telling them they have won money, and thus pay some amount to receive the ‘prize.’

The fake money packed in metallic boxes was carried away in a police lorry as detectives intensify investigations.

During the raid, police arrested three people and also recovered one firearm which they later established was licenced.

On Wednesday, the seven suspects; Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud and were released on a Ksh.100,000 cash bail each.