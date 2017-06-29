Mike Sonko BOYCOTTS Nairobi Governer Aspirants DEBATE

Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth are not attending the Nairobi governor aspirants’ debate taking place at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Senator (Jubilee) and former Gatanga MP (independent) will face candidates including incumbent Evans Kidero (ODM) and Miguna Miguna (independent) in the August 8 general election.

Sonko sent his running mate Polycarp Igathe but he was told to leave the podium as the debate is strictly for county chief candidates.

Kenneth did not send anyone to represent him and it was unclear why he did not show up.

Discussions focused on issues affecting Nairobi, with Kidero’s rivals reiterating they can do better than he has.

On corruption, the Governor said aspirants should stop pointing fingers at him instead of offering solutions.

“Corruption is a national issue…people pointing fingers at me should stop,” he said, noting they have taken action against the guilty.

“We have fired more than 300 people. It is easier to point fingers because I am the Governor…I have a job…they are looking for jobs.”

He responded to claims by Miguna and aspirant Godfrey Wanyoike that he has caused the county to go bankrupt.

Other issues city residents have complained about include poor construction that has resulted in the collapse of buildings and deaths and the traffic and garbage collection menaces.