Mike Sonko Behind Uhuru’s New Stylish Campaign Outfit

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has been hailed by State House for recruiting the female designer who designed the latest Jubilee campaign shirt that was won by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his endorsement on Saturday.

Caro Pulei is a 41 year old Woman who has caught the attention of President Kenyatta’s handlers who were happy with the response from fashion experts on the new look designer shirts for the President.

Since Sonko floored Peter Kenneth in the Jubilee Nairobi governor race, State House has improved relations with the Senator who now holds the key to the decisive youth and slum dwellers votes in Nairobi.

Here are the photos of Pulei when she delivered the designer shirts to Sonko at his KICC Senate office.

