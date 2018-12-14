Miguna’s rights were violated, Court rules as it orders state to pay him Ksh 7M

Vibrant Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna might be soon jetting back to the country after Justice Chacha Mwita made a ruling on Miguna’s case on Friday.
High court finds Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan Citizen. Justice Chacha Mwita has ruled that his birthright could not change after acquiring a Canadian passport. #GetTheWholeStory pic.twitter.com/sIgVL0E7fD
— KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) December 14, 2018
The Judge in his long awaited ruling , maintained that Miguna Miguna’s rights were violated.
The judge also maintained that Miguna’s freedom and dignity was also violated.
He ruled out that Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan, and that he never renounced his Kenyan Citizenship.
Justice Chacha Mwita has restated what I’ve maintained throughout: That the despots violated my fundamental rights, freedom and dignity and that I’m a Kenyan and never lost my citizenship. Thanks Dr. Khaminwa, @waikwawanyoike, @kamandamucheke, @NelsonHavi and other lawyers.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 14, 2018
“Miguna Miguna is a citizen by birth; never lost his citizenship by acquiring Canadian citizenship. Respondents had no power to revoke his citizenship. Even if they could, they never acted procedurally,” ruled the Court.
Court: Miguna Miguna is a citizen by birth; never lost his citizenship by acquiring Canadian citizenship. Respondents had no power to revoke his citizenship. Even if they could, they never acted procedurally.
— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) December 14, 2018
The Court has also ordered the state to pay Miguna Miguna a sum of cash amounting to Ksh 7 million as compensation for continued violation of his rights since he is still in Canada.
HIGH COURT orders State to pay Miguna Miguna Sh7 million as compensation for continued violation of his rights since he is still in Canada. pic.twitter.com/i3H6DErg7S
— The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) December 14, 2018
