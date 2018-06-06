Miguna’s Perfect Response as Uhuru Jets into Canada for G7 Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country on Tuesday evening for a G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada and Kenyans thought it a perfect ‘handshake’ opportunity between the President and embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

However, Miguna was not amused that Kenyans thought he would be meeting Uhuru and shared his thoughts over the same.

“Basic geography to Kenyans. Canada is the second largest country in the world by land size. At the moment, I am exiled in Ontario, not Quebec. The distance between Toronto and Quebec City is 805 KMs. It’s like going to Dar-es-Salaam from Nairobi. So, I won’t see the despot.”

Let's be crystal clear: People like me prefer to live our lives with integrity and to continue struggling for social justice despite the atrocities we face. We are not interested in and don't value ill-acquired wealth, illegitimate power or privileges. We prefer A JUST SOCIETY. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 5, 2018

Kenyatta’s visit to Canada to attend this year’s G7 Summit follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invitation when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London, on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom capital.