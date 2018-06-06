Kenya Today

Miguna’s Perfect Response as Uhuru Jets into Canada for G7 Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country on Tuesday evening for a G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada and Kenyans thought it a perfect ‘handshake’ opportunity between the President and embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

However, Miguna was not amused that Kenyans thought he would be meeting Uhuru and shared his thoughts over the same.

“Basic geography to Kenyans. Canada is the second largest country in the world by land size. At the moment, I am exiled in Ontario, not Quebec. The distance between Toronto and Quebec City is 805 KMs. It’s like going to Dar-es-Salaam from Nairobi. So, I won’t see the despot.”

Kenyatta’s visit to Canada to attend this year’s G7 Summit follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invitation when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London, on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom capital.

  1. Another wasteful trip to the G7 to blow our taxes. Of what benefit will he contribute yet he’s been running a looting regime that is taking our country to the dogs!

  2. This is not a meeting for shithole leaders. It’s a meeting for the civilised leaders from rich countries who accepted to be servants of their people but not thieves! Beggars are usually not invited.

