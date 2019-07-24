Miguna’s “DEPORTER” Gen. Kihalangwa appointed PS Defence

The man at the center of deportation of NRM general Miguna Miguna has been appointed to the defence ministry of as the principal secretary.
Spokesperson’s Office
State House, Nairobi.
Wednesday, 24th July 2019
Press Statement
Reorganization of Government
In order to ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning Mr Henry Rotich and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr Kamau Thugge, His Excellency the President has made the following changes to the organization of Government:
(I) Hon. (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, assumes, in Acting Capacity the Cabinet Secretary responsibility for National Treasury and Planning.
(II) Dr Julius Monzi Muia is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.
(III) Mr Torome Saitoti is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Planning.
(IV) Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Defence.
Kanze Dena-Mararo
State House Spokesperson
THE ONLY THREAT TO the Kenyan ruling cartels and their foreign financiers are THOSE KENYAN CITIZENS WITH CRITICAL OPINIONS ON THE RAMPANT CORRUPTION, THE NEVER-ENDING multi-layered foreign DEBTS which has been piling up since 12/12/1963 and deliberate creation of poverty through unemployment !
This policy has created a country in which 99.99% of its citizens are poor and desperate to accept practically any wage in order to survive!
Kenya, in its efforts to have the 0.01 % of it wealthy citizens and their friends live in palaces, with top notch security apparatus around them is taxing and levying massive fees on the working poor who are struggling to survive on slave wages!
THE BEST WAY TO CONTROL POPULATION IS THROUGH MASSIVE POVERTY AND TAXATION AND SEVERELY PUNISH THOSE WHO ATTEMPT TO COMPLAIN!