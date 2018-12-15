Miguna should share 7million awarded by Court with Supporters to show committment

Dr Miguna has always accused Raila of enriching himself and his family at the expense of his die hard supporters, who fill the stadia for political events

I hope he lives by example, and distributes his newly acquired seven millions golden handshake to his apologists and sympathizers, who have been reducing in number, each day and as we speak, they may be counted by the fingers of the hands because they do not exceed ten, each scared away by raw magma of arrogance from the self declared general’s own buccal

Away from that, recently, while travelling from Nyanza, around Mosoriot TTC, I saw a huge billboard marking the proposed site of a Samoei University, adjacent to the teacher’s college

I never thought of anything strategic in the establishment of the new university until today when I heard Gideon had rushed to Moi’s Kabarak University and Raila to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, each for an honoris causa that I notice it’s value, at least in the politics of the day

By default, it could be essential for the son of Kamagut. Even if he has an earned doctorate, time may come when it is necessary that “kila mtoto achezee kwa mlango yao”, as it happened today, and as Uhuru struggles to choose which one between JKUAT and Kenyatta University, the son of Mzee Samoei will have to rush to this new establishment, even if the Samoei it borrows a name from is a different one and not his his father

At least there is a Samoei University somewhere

In other news, I hear Mandera APs (akili punguani) stormed a police station and set free one of their own who had been arrested for robbery allegations

For starters, when police and APs fight, like an old Swahili sage called mhenga once observed that “vita vya panzi neema ya kunguru”, it is the people who celebrate, because this will distract the two forces’ attention from their core role, which is to harass civilians

But on this I advise the police to keep off the APs. Those guys are lethal with their guns. Out of every five condemned convicts in Kenyan prisons’s segregated block, three are ex APs, charged with murder. These guys kill with wanton abandon. Again they have used their guns more on themselves for suicide and on their spouses, rivals etc than they’ve used it on robbers or any others law breakers

In rural areas, their guns aren’t used to take on armed criminals but these are mere objects used to chase away scared chang’aa drinkers, to yield bribes

Research has also established that one of the biggest crime a Kenyan would ever commit in his lifetime is to speak to an AP in English. Ask my friend Alex Munguti. He has a testimony

For those with the memory of a warthog, AP force metamorphosed from a colonial force “askari kanga” whose primary role was to beat up natives for the mkoloni. It has carried that colonial mentality to date and it ought to have been disbanded than be amalgamated into the police force

Has anyone also noticed that since Al Shabaab came into the picture KDF are very humble guys. In the past, they used to eat free “nyama mkebe” in the barracks, drown it with cheap beer from AFCO, then storm out of their camps to look for somewhere to dispose their unused energy

They would come straight to Soy to look for hungry civilians to beat up

Lastly did you know that the first indeginous Kenyan to be licensed to do business in Kenya was a mkamba, who was given a tender to supply askari kanga with “ginyira” the tyre shoes?

Now you know

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!