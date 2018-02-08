BREAKING EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Miguna Press Conference On Arrival In Canada, Blasts Uhuru Badly, Watch

NRM-Kenya head General Miguna Miguna landed safely in Toronto Canada after his 28 hour journey with a three hours lay over at Schipol International Airport In Amsterdam, Netherlands.
At hand to receive Miguna was the Kenya community abroad and international Press. He addressed the media briefly and had no kind words for Uhuru regime.
Miguna confirmed that he has NEVER renounced Kenya citizenship and that Canada does not required or never demanded anybody to renounce their citizenship before picking a Canadian passport.
Comments
BABA NGINDA says
DR MIGUNA MIGUNA COULD BE RIGHT IN HIS ARGUMENT BUT HE HAS TO LEARN TO RESPECT NOT EVERYBODY WILL TAKE IT EASILY WHEN HE CALL PEOPLE UNEDUCATED AND DARING POLICE TO COME TO GET HIM.
DR MIGUNA IS A TYPE OF A PERSON WHO USES OTHERS AND TOSS THEM A GOOD EXAMPLE IS HOW HE WROTE BAD THINGS ABOUT BABA HE SHOULD RESPECT ELDERS. HE THOUGHT HE WOULD WIN GUBERNATORIAL WITHOUT BABA INFLUENCE
BUT HE LOST MISERABLY SO TO GAIN POLITICAL MILEAGE HAS COME BACK.. PROVERS 17 SAYS A GOOD AND FAITHFUL FRIEND LOVES AT ALL TIMES
IN ONE OF INTERVIEW HE TRIES TO EDUCATE MEN OF PRESS SAYING …POINT OF CORRECTION I AM NOT AN ASPIRANT BUT A CANDIDATE ….THEN IN THE SAME INTERVIEW HE CORRECT INTERVIEWER SAYING POINT OF CORRECTION I WAS NOT JUST AN AIDE TO BABA …I WAS MAIN ADVISER SUCH ATTITUDE IS WRONG A LEADER SHOULD BE HUMBLE.
LEROY says
DON’T TAKE IT PERSONAL.DO U THINK THE ACT OF ‘DEPORTING’ HIM WILL STAND B4 LAW!?IT IS TAXPAYERS WHO STAND OUT TO LOSE.OBVIOUSLY;HE SHALL SEEK COMPENSANTION.UHURU AND MATIANGI WHO FOOT THAT BILL BUT;KENYANSDON’T TAKE IT PERSONAL.DO U THINK THE ACT OF ‘DEPORTING’ HIM WILL STAND B4 LAW!?IT IS TAXPAYERS WHO STAND OUT TO LOSE.OBVIOUSLY;HE SHALL SEEK COMPENSANTION.UHURU AND MATIANGI WHO FOOT THAT BILL BUT;KENYANS!
Anonymous says
Thees are the drunk dark days for Kenya .jb is shameful to the max .
Lukes says
The government disobayed the rule of law by refusing to avail Mr. Miguna in court! what a lesson to Kenyans concerning respect to government institutions did they portray?
Anonymous says
wacha!
Anonymous says
Miguna Miguna is in good civilized and democratic first world of free Nations among the world where savages and barbarians of Africa cannot injure him .Miguna is save and in good hands .He can hug his wife and his lucky children to have a loving father general in chief of NRM -Kenya. and he can lead his Army from toronto. mtado!