BREAKING EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Miguna Press Conference On Arrival In Canada, Blasts Uhuru Badly, Watch

NRM-Kenya head General Miguna Miguna landed safely in Toronto Canada after his 28 hour journey with a three hours lay over at Schipol International Airport In Amsterdam, Netherlands.



At hand to receive Miguna was the Kenya community abroad and international Press. He addressed the media briefly and had no kind words for Uhuru regime.

Miguna confirmed that he has NEVER renounced Kenya citizenship and that Canada does not required or never demanded anybody to renounce their citizenship before picking a Canadian passport.





