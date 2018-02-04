“Miguna Is Not Held Here”- Police Tell NASA Leadersa

Police ar Lare police station have denied holding NRM leader general Miguna Miguna contradicting there ealier stance that the general was there and that they were under strict instructions not to allow counel, family or doctor to see him.
In a tweet Miguna’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna had confirmed that Miguna was being held at Lare police station and tat he ha d been denied access to hand him Asthma medication.
Lari. kumbaff
I read on one site that Miguna Miguna is dead, the other site says he suffered massive kidney failure and Asthma attack due to sustained beatings and he is not in Lari police station. Which is which? Any confirmation! Is he really dead? If he is not in Lari police station, where is he? People should start looking at Karura forest, the nearest disposal place of dead political addasinations. I hope this will not be Robert Ouko or Musando style.
Once the Kenya police start not giving wanainchi information, then may be he has been Musandoed! There was a reason why they took him to Kiambu. Even when judge Wakiakga released him on bond, they were still buying their time for whatever they did to him to take a toll. By the time they release him, he will be cabbage like Hezekia Oyugi, just left to die a slow death.
Those are acts of a thief who cooked his own election win and thinks sticking to power by force is bring development to the country. When they’ve no idea of any development to say the very least of these fraudsters and their regime from abyss.
Why is Raila not talking about Miguna Miguna and it was General miguna who swore Raila A Odinga? How long will Miguna stay in Kikuyu Prison and Yet Raila is not ordering million marsh to kiambu and release mig mig and ignite a million dead Kikuyus.