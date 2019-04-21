”Uhuru is misusing Raila handshake to loot from Kenyans”- Miguna Miguna

Controversial exiled lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over continued plunder of national resources and using his position to expand the Kenyatta business empire. Miguna termed the trip bu Uhuru and Raila China as bogus only meant to impoverish Kenyans.

According to Miguna Miguna, the SGR is already hyper inflated to cater for Uhuru Kenyatta cartels after successfully blocking William Ruto from the ‘eating table’. In a tweet, Miguna faulted Uhuru for misusing Raila Odinga generosity extended via the handshake to continue looting public funds.

Miguna argues that Raila is not the cabinet secretary or PS for Treasury or Transport for him to join Uhuru in China to negotiate for SGR loan

He says the SGR’s cost is already hyper-inflated. He further cites that Kenyans want jobs and food but not SGR.

“It is theft of public resources for Uhuru Kenyatta to carry @RailaOdinga to China purportedly to “negotiate for an SGR loan.” Raila is not the cabinet secretary or PS for Treasury or Transport. The SGR’s cost is already hyper-inflated. Kenyans want jobs and food; not SGR,” posted Miguna Miguna.

President Kenyatta is working to complete the SGR project as part of legacy he want to leave at the end of his term in 2022.

But Miguna Miguna further argues that no legacy is build on stolen resources.

“History remembers us by our unblemished integrity, visionary thoughts and uncompromised transformative actions. No legacy is constructed on stolen wealth no matter how massive it is, proceeds of crime and/or illegitimate authoritarian power. The revolutionaries are marching on,” he posted.

He also compares the Ethiopian SGR to Kenya’s SGR. He says Ethiopia built its 750 KM ELECTRIC SGR for $3.4 billion.

Miguna notes that the Ethiopian SGR is ELECTRIC and 250 KMs longer than the Kenyan one.

In Kenya, Miguna says, Uhuru Kenyatta gave his brother Muhoho $3.2 billion for 472 non-electric SGR.

He argues that Uhuru is off to China with Raila to strap Kenya in more debt.