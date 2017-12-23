EXCLUSIVE: Miguna LIVE, Raila Must Avoid Junior Officer USA Ambassador Godec December 23, 2017 2 Comments
Comments
Anonymous says
Kenyan leaders are remote controlled from the foreign resources looters allied with these remote controlled Kenyan citizens!
These resources include the Kenyan young men/women who are now trained in (a) crowd controlling of poor Kenyan citizens living in slums (b) fighting resources wars outside Kenya in places like Somalia! War on terror being fought in Africa is actually resources war for controlling African resources using African young men/women, primarily, from African poor families!!!!! The foreign countries do not want their young men fighting wars in Africa; they rather use African young men to do it!!!!
Anonymous says
(a) The SLUM dwellers in Africa do not own anything
(b) The “FOR PROFIT EDUCATION INSIDE THESE SLUMS” run by foreign investors are erected inside these slums! And they and local dictators are not interested in changing the living conditions of these slum dwellers; they just want to load them with tuition debts by preying on their human desire to get some education and get out of their own situation!
Additionally, the allied elites would rather recruit the desperate youths to further endanger their lives which is already endangered lives through poverty to fight these allied elites wars with their enemies! The wars these these allied elites’ children do not want to fight!!
African youth must start logically thinking why they are going after their fellow Africans and mercilessly killing them!!!