BREAKING: Miguna Miguna, NTV Linus Kaikai Arrested By Police, Taken to Unknown Location

NRM General Miguna Miguna has been arrested outside CBA in Westlands by Flying squard police and taken to unknown location.

Reports also indicate that police have stormed Nation Centre to arrest NTV Managing editor and chair of the editors guild Linus Kaikai

Ealier CS Matiangi promised that some top NRM and media houses will regret involvement in yesterday’s oath taking

More to follow

Meanwhile NASA leaders were on Wednesday evening teargassed as they marched to Nairobi Area Police station demanding to see Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang who was arrested earlier in the day.

The MPs march was halted at the main entrance of the station by the police officers who refused them to gain entry to see the detained MP.

After a heated confrontation, the legislators were dispersed after the police officers lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse the leaders who scampered to safety

