BREAKING: Miguna Miguna, NTV Linus Kaikai Arrested By Police, Taken to Unknown Location

NRM General Miguna Miguna has been arrested outside CBA in Westlands by Flying squard police and taken to unknown location.

Reports also indicate that police have stormed Nation Centre to arrest NTV Managing editor and chair of the editors guild Linus Kaikai

Ealier CS Matiangi promised that some top NRM and media houses will regret involvement in yesterday’s oath taking

Meanwhile NASA leaders were on Wednesday evening teargassed as they marched to Nairobi Area Police station demanding to see Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang who was arrested earlier in the day.

The MPs march was halted at the main entrance of the station by the police officers who refused them to gain entry to see the detained MP.
After a heated confrontation, the legislators were dispersed after the police officers lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse the leaders who scampered to safety

  11. Those are acts of provocation that may trigger an equal reactive force. A political problem can only be solved through political solutions, purges, intimidations are no longer relevant in current dispensation..

  19. THE KENYAN DICTATORS ARE USING “USEFUL IDIOTS” FROM SMALLER KENYAN TRIBES TO INTIMIDATE KENYANS THEY DO NOT LIKE! AT THE SAME TIME THESE DICTATORS ARE USING TAXPAYERS MONEY TO PROTECT THEMSELVES AND THEIR FOREIGN ALLIES WHO ARE ECONOMICALLY SCREWING KENYAN CITIZENS!

  22. We live in Kenya, we know which tribe where anything goes so long as they are given Mbeca. Count the number of gays, prostitutes and women children killers who damped in the garbage or trash cans. Animal rapists, Nyanya rapists, ritualistic and Waganga spreading witchcraft by sacrificing goats in Uhuru to curse Raila from swearing in; it never worked! Take your nonsense to jigger infested area. Grow up, Kenyans are better than your matusi and malicious propaganda.

