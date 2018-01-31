BREAKING: Miguna Miguna, NTV Linus Kaikai Arrested By Police, Taken to Unknown Location

NRM General Miguna Miguna has been arrested outside CBA in Westlands by Flying squard police and taken to unknown location.
Reports also indicate that police have stormed Nation Centre to arrest NTV Managing editor and chair of the editors guild Linus Kaikai
Ealier CS Matiangi promised that some top NRM and media houses will regret involvement in yesterday’s oath taking
More to follow
Meanwhile NASA leaders were on Wednesday evening teargassed as they marched to Nairobi Area Police station demanding to see Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang who was arrested earlier in the day.
The MPs march was halted at the main entrance of the station by the police officers who refused them to gain entry to see the detained MP.
After a heated confrontation, the legislators were dispersed after the police officers lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse the leaders who scampered to safety
Matiang’i is just but a passing cloud. Let freedom ring from the lake.Kenya will sing again.
Matiangi! Matiangi! Matiangi! Being used.
He will regret his actions someday.
Bible say fear God and the king
lets GOD’s people free.
NRM came the day? why haven’t you arrested top leaders of mungiki and enchikororo? is it because one is for your boss and the otherone for you?
I can smell it!
Matiangi may u plz mature up n let our soberminded leaders free.. First u don’t deserve being a leader
Matingi is not the law so friends don’t blame him.nobody told them to do what they did.
Matiangi tumia akili tumbafu
Good job Matiang,i.Keep up.
As you congratulate Matiang’i kumbuka Nkainssery was once there…..kumanyoko
WHY ARE CALLING THE LUOS “SHITS”?
UHURU IS BIDDING THE PRESIDENCY GOOD-BYE!
Those are acts of provocation that may trigger an equal reactive force. A political problem can only be solved through political solutions, purges, intimidations are no longer relevant in current dispensation..
let the law follow its way.
Hahaha pathetic poor luos mnatisha nani bure sana the whole world is laughing at you
Job well done matiangi let the rebel face the law
are there any other source for that Miguna Miguna and Linus Kaikai have been arrested? found nothing about in nation, star or standardmedia
THE KENYAN DICTATORS ARE USING “USEFUL IDIOTS” FROM SMALLER KENYAN TRIBES TO INTIMIDATE KENYANS THEY DO NOT LIKE! AT THE SAME TIME THESE DICTATORS ARE USING TAXPAYERS MONEY TO PROTECT THEMSELVES AND THEIR FOREIGN ALLIES WHO ARE ECONOMICALLY SCREWING KENYAN CITIZENS!
4now u can talk the way u want, but let me assure u that rails is not that stupid
The rule of law must reign, these electoral cowards must be punished.
enda urape kuku na punda ndo utaanza kureason mkundu ya uhuru
We live in Kenya, we know which tribe where anything goes so long as they are given Mbeca. Count the number of gays, prostitutes and women children killers who damped in the garbage or trash cans. Animal rapists, Nyanya rapists, ritualistic and Waganga spreading witchcraft by sacrificing goats in Uhuru to curse Raila from swearing in; it never worked! Take your nonsense to jigger infested area. Grow up, Kenyans are better than your matusi and malicious propaganda.