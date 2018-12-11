Miguna Miguna makes a scary declaration against Uhuru over his planned visit to Nyanza

With barely two days remaining ahead of his visit to Luo- Nyanza region, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been receiving a great opposition and criticism from the vibrant Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna.

Last week, the vibrant Lawyer sent a warning to both President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga urging Raila to stop trading with Luo blood.

Miguna, in a tweet posted on his official twitter account on Friday argued that Uhuru’s visit to Nyanza was an insult to Luos, following the lives lost during the 2017 post elections violence that was witnessed in the country.

A PUBLIC WARNING TO @RailaOdinga: Do not add insult to egregious injuries @UKenyatta inflicted on Nyanza people from July 2017 to March 2018 by hosting @UKenyatta in Nyanza. Stop trading with the blood of hundreds of Nyanza people @UKenyatta has killed, maimed and brutalized. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 7, 2018

Miguna has now come out to declare the visit as unwelcome. While referring himself as the commander-in-chief of the National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMke), Miguna appealed to Nyanza residents to turnout in large numbers and protest against President Kenyatta on Thursday December 13, 2018.

I, General Miguna Miguna, the Commander-In-Chief of the NRMKe, hereby declare that the Tyrant @UKenyatta is NOT welcome in Nyanza. I appeal to all patriots and justice-loving Kenyans to turn out in huge numbers and PROTEST against @UKenyatta and TRAITOR @RailaOdinga on Dec. 13! — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 10, 2018

The general, as he refers to himself, started his rive with Raila and President Kenyatta after their March 9, 2018 merger through a handshake that came a few days after Miguna’s deportation.

The Lawyer was deported after commissioning Raila’s dramatic swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park, where he was charged with treason alongside TJ Kajwang. It later emerged that Miguna had renounced his Kenyan Citizenship in 1998, leding to his deportation.

President Kenyatta is expected to launch the Universal health care coverage program in Kisumu on his tour.