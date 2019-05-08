Miguna Miguna exposes big families that have grabbed lands in Kenya

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has cast doubt on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to fighting land grabbing and graft in the country.

The self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general said that Uhuru should ensure that grabbed land is recovered before the end of his second and final term in office.

The lawyer cum politician listed six families he claims grabbed land in different parts of the country. The families he named include the Kenyatta family, Karume family, Kulei family, Moi family, Nyachae family and Biwott family.

Miguna also said that Uhuru can’t castigate Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly grabbing land.

He claimed that Ruto, who is considered as one of the frontrunners in the race to State House come 2022, cannot grab more land compared to the six families he highlighted.

“Not just Ruto alone. The Kenyattas, Mois, Nyachaes, Biwotts, Kuleis and Karumes grabbed more land individually than Ruto will ever grab. But, of course, Uhuru Kenyatta cannot fight land-grabbing and theft of public resources because the Kenyattas hold the GOLD MEDAL OF THEFT,” he tweeted.

Ruto has been linked to various corruption scandals in the country. However, the second has maintained that he is innocent.