Is Miguna Dead? Snr Counsel Khaminwa Asks High Court Justice Kimaru

Opposition NASA’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) head General Miguna Miguna’s lawyer on Monday asked the court whether his client was dead after police failed to present him at a Milimani Court despite a court order.
Senior Counsel John Khaminwa told a Milimani Court that he feared for the life of his client, who reportedly suffered an asthma attack on Sunday while in police custody.
“We have come to you with a very heavy heart, we fear for the life of Miguna Miguna. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he in the hospital?” Mr. Khaminwa told the judge.
“These are incidents that keep on coming to our heads. Miguna has a family which does not live in Kenya but in Canada. The family is anxious to know what has happened to our bread-winner Miguna Miguna,” he added.
Miguna was not at the court despite Justice Luka Kimaru instructing the police to present him at 2 PM.
During the court session, Dr. Khaminwa quoted several people including lawyer Willy Kimani who met their death while in police custody.
The veteran lawyer emphasized that the rule of law must be obeyed. He highlighted that the High Court order to release Mr Miguna must be adhered to.
NASA leader Raila Odinga, businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others were at the court to receive Mr Miguna.
Comments
Khalwaleist says
IG Boinnet must produce MM or be jailed for life.
Anonymous says
Despotic digital DUO just turned Kenya into shithole. Jubilee are “immortals”. Just imagine that!!
akoyo laban says
LET THE IG AND CS TAKE THEIR RESPONSILITIES SERIOULY OR BE PUT IN THE DOCK FOR COURT CONTEMPT!DISOBEYING COURT ORDERS MADE US CONFIRM THAT REFUSAL TO OPEN SERVERS WAS HIDING THE TRUTH. ARE WE IN A POLICE OR AFAILED STATE?
Alex says
police your work is to maintain law and order to the residents and make sure they are secured we Raila we don’t know Uhuru
Anonymous says
Start Killings untill UN sends Peace keeping to kenya. Let Kenya be foreigners free nation.
Muloka says
Raila declare war.
Anonymous says
Hatuta kubali haya ama another Miguna Miguna and i will start my demostraction tomorro at9:00AM.
ben says
lets sodger on tomorow we need justice in kenya