Is Miguna Dead? Snr Counsel Khaminwa Asks High Court Justice Kimaru

Opposition NASA’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) head General Miguna Miguna’s lawyer on Monday asked the court whether his client was dead after police failed to present him at a Milimani Court despite a court order.



Senior Counsel John Khaminwa told a Milimani Court that he feared for the life of his client, who reportedly suffered an asthma attack on Sunday while in police custody.

“We have come to you with a very heavy heart, we fear for the life of Miguna Miguna. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he in the hospital?” Mr. Khaminwa told the judge.

“These are incidents that keep on coming to our heads. Miguna has a family which does not live in Kenya but in Canada. The family is anxious to know what has happened to our bread-winner Miguna Miguna,” he added.

Miguna was not at the court despite Justice Luka Kimaru instructing the police to present him at 2 PM.

During the court session, Dr. Khaminwa quoted several people including lawyer Willy Kimani who met their death while in police custody.

The veteran lawyer emphasized that the rule of law must be obeyed. He highlighted that the High Court order to release Mr Miguna must be adhered to.

NASA leader Raila Odinga, businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others were at the court to receive Mr Miguna.

