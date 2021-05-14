Miguna congratulates 5-judge bench for throwing away BBI bill

By Miguna miguna via FB

Fellow Kenyans: When the 5-Star General says something, trust and embrace it. When I declared the #BBIFraud illegal and unconstitutional, I was right and correct. It feels marvellous to be vindicated, again and again. Thank you Justices Odunga, Mwita, Ngugi, Ngaah and Matheka.

Now we must ARREST, FINE and JAIL Conman Raila Odinga, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, their cows and cowlings like Murathe, Atwoli, Junet, Kamanda and Company – INCLUDING

Senator James Orengo and Otiende Amolo – because they knew the TRUTH but still supported an OUTRIGHT ILLEGALITY.

To my former classmate at the University of Nairobi, next-door neighbour in Runda and friend, Kennedy Ogeto: Salvage the little reputation you still have. Do not sacrifice your reputation because of drunkards and tyrants. One cannot appeal a 5-Bench Constitutional Court’s UNANIMOUS RULING.

I’ll be back when my long trial ends!

Viva!

Viva!