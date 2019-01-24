Miguna can’t be my deputy, wont be :Governor Sonko

Outspoken Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ruled out possibilities of recalling exiled NRM general lawyer Miguna Miguna to deputise him at City Hall.

Last year, Sonko caused a stir when he picked Miguna Miguna as his deputy despite issues surrounding his personality and citizenship which led to his deportation from the country.

At an interview with Jeff Koinange in Citizen TV on Wednesday, Sonko also said he was not in a hurry to name his deputy given that there ‘is no hurry in Africa since it has no blessings’.

“Would you still reconsider Miguna? ~ @KoinangeJeff

Sonko: No,

for now no Do you have someone in mind? ~ @KoinangeJeff

Sonko: I had but in the spirit of the handshake I had to reconsider. When the right time comes I will name my deputy; “hurry hurry has no blessings,” Sonko told Mr Koinange on Citizen TV.

Last week, Sonko halted naming of his deputy following late request but NASA to consider to of her candidates Rahab Ndambuki and Jane Wangui, a move that Sonko says he will look at it.

In a statement, NASA CEO Norman Magaya said the two were fit to help Sonko run business at City Hall. He has gone one year without a deputy since resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

“We are sure that these two are competent and can help yield results. They have been proven and I urge you to consider any of them for the position,” Magaya’s letter read.

Mr Miguna Miguna, a fierce critic of the Jubilee government, was ejected from the country last year by immigration officials over his role in administration of oath to Mr Raila Odinga. Authorities are yet to allow him back despite numerous court orders.