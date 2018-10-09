BREAKING: Ochillo Ayacko Wins Migori Senate Race garnered 86,966 vs Eddy 62,209 of FPK

ODM candidate Hon Ochillo Ayacko has won the Migori Senate by-election, his closest opponent, Eddy Oketch who vied on a Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) ticket came in a close second with 62, 209.

The Migori Senate seat fell vacant following the demise of Hon Ben Oluoch on June 19th.

*MIGORI COUNTY SENATORIAL BY-ELECTIONS FINAL RESULTS*

REPORTING 826 POLLING STATIONS

1.OCHILO 86,966

2.Eddy 62,209

3.Ogola 629

4.Spoilt Vote 340

5.Jobando 476

6.Otieno 331

7.Hodi 287



Last night there was a standoff at the Migori county tallying centre after ODM supporters engaged in a shouting match with IEBC officials demanding that by-election results be displayed.

Police had to protect county returning officer Ruth Kulundu from angry agents and youths.

IEBC commissioner Abdi Gulaye said no results will be read, citing that there is no mischief.

“Please let us sit and wait for the results to come, we will announce after we get all forms,” Gulaye said.

Voting closed at 5 pm in the 826 polling stations. The county has about 388,000 registered voters.

The by-election was however characterised by low voter turn out, only 36% of registered voters turned out to vote in what emerged to be a two horse race.