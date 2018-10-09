BREAKING: Ochillo Ayacko Wins Migori Senate Race garnered 86,966 vs Eddy 62,209 of FPK

ODM candidate Hon Ochillo Ayacko has won the Migori Senate by-election, his closest opponent, Eddy Oketch who vied on a Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) ticket came in a close second with 62, 209.
The Migori Senate seat fell vacant following the demise of Hon Ben Oluoch on June 19th.
*MIGORI COUNTY SENATORIAL BY-ELECTIONS FINAL RESULTS*
REPORTING 826 POLLING STATIONS
1.OCHILO 86,966
2.Eddy 62,209
3.Ogola 629
4.Spoilt Vote 340
5.Jobando 476
6.Otieno 331
7.Hodi 287
Last night there was a standoff at the Migori county tallying centre after ODM supporters engaged in a shouting match with IEBC officials demanding that by-election results be displayed.
Police had to protect county returning officer Ruth Kulundu from angry agents and youths.
IEBC commissioner Abdi Gulaye said no results will be read, citing that there is no mischief.
“Please let us sit and wait for the results to come, we will announce after we get all forms,” Gulaye said.
Voting closed at 5 pm in the 826 polling stations. The county has about 388,000 registered voters.
The by-election was however characterised by low voter turn out, only 36% of registered voters turned out to vote in what emerged to be a two horse race.
Comments
Anonymous says
Those who said non ODM candidate to check n report what they know
Anonymous says
ODM Scare tactics of Ruto sponsoring Eddy won the day
Anonymous says
No matter what people say, this young man is a giant. It was like David Vs Goliath. He gave ODM a run for their money! They had to amass the whole battalion against the mere small David. I didn’t know ODM is so scared of Ruto’s shadow. Just mention Ruto’s name and the whole ODM battalion run to their defense line. If ODM do not listen to the voices of the youths, then Migori will be their Waterloo in the 2022 elections. Raika had to plead with the voters not to let him down by insinuating that a vote for Eddy was a vote for Ruto, which is far from the truth. However, this election will make Ayacko a better leader, he will have to endear himself to the voters, otherwise he will be tossed if he can not up his game. The voting vindicated him from being called Raila’s lap dog as opposed to unopposed selection by ODM
Anonymous says
Is it true people says that many returning officers were imported from Sakwa Bondo to observe elections in Sakwa Awendo or this is just innuendos and fabrications! can people on the ground confirm the authenticity of his claims.
Jb says
Turnout was very poor and yet counting was done for 12 hours. Did ODM rig this one?
Anonymous says
Who told u the young man is a giant while last election he was number two close to Ben Oluoch. Plz accept ODM has won period. Much of hullabaloo can’t change the result.
Just last week people said how oketch will win kuria, now they should be telling us wat happened.
I repeat, the unity of Luos can’t be broken. It is content bond not weak van dawals. Ruto opened hotels for kurias n luos plus other tribes in migori, his money will go down the bowels of youths. At the end of the game, he will lose terribly. Even Aisha is changing tune. In fact Aisha needed money to settle her loans.