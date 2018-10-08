Migori Senate Race: Celebrations As ODM Ochillo Ayacko Leads Vote Tally

Tallying votes for the Migori senate race that was held on Monday 8th October is underway at Migori Teachers Training College. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Hon Ben Oluoch Okello, who succumbed to throat cancer.

The county has about 388,000 registered voters and its expected that at least 160,000 turned up for the exercise today.

ODM’s Ochillo Ayacko is leading the tally ; here are the PROVISIONAL NUMBERS:

MIGORI SENATORIAL BY ELECTION

337 of 826 polling stations~~

ODM Party candidate: George Ochillo Ayacko 97,756

Federal Party Of Kenya candidate: Eddy Gicheru Oketch 19, 301

Other contenders who have polled an insignificant votes include; Peter Jobando (Green Congress Party), Mr Solomon Hodo Rugaria (People’s Democratic Party), Mr Samwel Otieno (independent) and Mr Dickson Ogolla (independent).

Each of the 826 polling stations is being guarded by at least two police officers.

Mr Ayacko’s supporters are already celebrating before the release of final and official results,IEBC is disappointingly slow.

Hon Ochillo posted this update to his supporters: “I’m in Migori Town and the mood is jubilant. Huge crowds of people are celebrating the dawn of new leadership. We are still hours away from the official tally but that should not dampen the celebratory mood. I thank you all for turning out to vote today.”

On the ground accompanying ODM party candidate the senator-in-waiting include; Senators Hon Fred Outa of Kisumu, Hon Moses Kajwang’ of Homabay, Party minority leader Hon Junet Mohammed, Mathare MP wakili Oluoch, Field and Political affairs Advisor of the Party Leader Hon Silas Jakakimba and ODM director of communications Phil Etale. Others include ODM special grounds team led by Lee Makwiny, Victor Marende,mar Ndienya, Ocholla etc

Celebrations are expected to be felt all the way to the neighbouring town the South Nyanza sub regional headquarter-Kisii town where most of the VIPs are booked

Check out live images as filed by ODM party communication lead consultant Phelix G Cord

