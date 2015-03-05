Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Migori MCA scores ”D-” in released KCSE exam results

Migori MCA scores ”D-” in released KCSE exam results

16 Comments

A Facebook user has posted the KCSEÂ results of his elected MCA, wondering whether such a poor performance is replicated in his duties at the county assembly of Migori.

George Ong’oma, the Kamagambo East Ward Representative in the Migori County AssemblyÂ scored a ‘rare’ D-minus in the just released KCSE results. And we heartily congratulate him for the great effort a midst his heavy duties as MCA.

Ong’oma sat for his exams at Kanyawanga High School.

His next destination is most likely to be Nairobi Aviation for a possible Certificate course in Business/PR/Marketing or something that can help him be effective as an MCA. We wish him the best!

Comments

  5. ….and we claim education to be run by county governments? we must be joking.This guy is a disgrace to Kamagambo East Ward and the entire Migori County.

    Reply Report comment

  7. Thumbs up Mr. MCA, You’re a rear kind… You tried big time… And by the way, who are these perfect animals condemning The MCA…. Ask yourself why him and not you…

    Reply Report comment

  9. This guy is a disgrace to Kamagambo East Ward and the entire Migori County and Kenya at large. If he can score such what about his kids? But all in all umejaribu mtu nguyaz..

    Reply Report comment

  10. Y discouage even other interested people.We are from different backgrounds.Try and inquire you may get a gnuin rezn Y he didn’t get dat opportunity.He’z the right person since he value education though he didn’t get opportunity.Cudoz Mheshimiwa

    Reply Report comment

  11. we can assume that he was buisy all day and night trying to give back to the ward members bt he had committed with education and there4 his performance has not pleased even my youngest son! any 4cussed mca shd b encouraged to go for adult education!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies