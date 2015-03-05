Migori MCA scores ”D-” in released KCSE exam results

A Facebook user has posted the KCSEÂ results of his elected MCA, wondering whether such a poor performance is replicated in his duties at the county assembly of Migori.

George Ong’oma, the Kamagambo East Ward Representative in the Migori County AssemblyÂ scored a ‘rare’ D-minus in the just released KCSE results. And we heartily congratulate him for the great effort a midst his heavy duties as MCA.

Ong’oma sat for his exams at Kanyawanga High School.

His next destination is most likely to be Nairobi Aviation for a possible Certificate course in Business/PR/Marketing or something that can help him be effective as an MCA. We wish him the best!