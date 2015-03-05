Migori MCA scores ”D-” in released KCSE exam results

A Facebook user has posted the KCSEÂ results of his elected MCA, wondering whether such a poor performance is replicated in his duties at the county assembly of Migori.
George Ong’oma, the Kamagambo East Ward Representative in the Migori County AssemblyÂ scored a ‘rare’ D-minus in the just released KCSE results. And we heartily congratulate him for the great effort a midst his heavy duties as MCA.
Ong’oma sat for his exams at Kanyawanga High School.
His next destination is most likely to be Nairobi Aviation for a possible Certificate course in Business/PR/Marketing or something that can help him be effective as an MCA. We wish him the best!
Comments
George says
Lets not discourage other potential MCAs who may be keen to advance their education. The MCA who scored a D- value education and we should congratulate him.
prof. shadrack kimos says
afteral he has a certificate. he should now proceed for an artisan course then craft,diploma and degree ………until phd. congracs
Cedric says
Do not give up..
David says
George you are a disgrace yourself, where is Nairobi aviation college coming from in this case, grow up.
George Oselu says
….and we claim education to be run by county governments? we must be joking.This guy is a disgrace to Kamagambo East Ward and the entire Migori County.
Muga says
What a dismal performance!!! Is it proportional to work delivery Mr. MCA?
ODONDI KEN says
Thumbs up Mr. MCA, You’re a rear kind… You tried big time… And by the way, who are these perfect animals condemning The MCA…. Ask yourself why him and not you…
Anonymous says
Congradulation mca
stephen chomba says
This guy is a disgrace to Kamagambo East Ward and the entire Migori County and Kenya at large. If he can score such what about his kids? But all in all umejaribu mtu nguyaz..
calvin okech says
Y discouage even other interested people.We are from different backgrounds.Try and inquire you may get a gnuin rezn Y he didn’t get dat opportunity.He’z the right person since he value education though he didn’t get opportunity.Cudoz Mheshimiwa
Ouma shady says
we can assume that he was buisy all day and night trying to give back to the ward members bt he had committed with education and there4 his performance has not pleased even my youngest son! any 4cussed mca shd b encouraged to go for adult education!
yusuf says
congracts mca datz jst bt a start; kip on strugling in education!dont gve up
mwaura napoleon says
Congrats it’s beta doing something than never at all,
COLLINS JA RONGO says
Its a good start Mr MCA ,So many have tried to reach at that level but they cant bravo and proceed to the next level
Ogallo Dancan wa UoN says
Education for empowerment . Kudos MCA
Odiro Jared says
