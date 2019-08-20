Migori County government to leadership in a bonding retreat in Mombasa, wastage?

The County Government of Migori has organised a retreat for the County Executive, County Assembly and senior government officers in Mombasa.

The retreat aims at finding a working formula between the County Executive and the Assembly, so that services are delivered effectively to the people of Migori.

To achieve this, delegates will learn the following; processes, systems, practices and procedures of governance; the formal and informal rules that govern institutions, the manner in which these rules and regulations are applied and followed, the relationships that these rules and regulations determine or create, and the nature of those relationships.

Consequently, experts in the fields of Finance and Governance have been sourced to train the delegates on the budget making process, e-procurement and the workings of County Assembly Committees.

From this meeting, it is expected that Migori County will be insulated from bad governance; political showdown and grandstanding will be minimized; and that service delivery will be improved.

Ends.

Otieno Opondo

Digital Communications

County Government of Migori