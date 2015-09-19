Migori: Governor Obado launches massive voter registration drive

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has launched a massive national ID and voter registration drive in Migori County ahead of the 2017 general elections, becoming the first governor in Luo Nyanza to do so.

Addressing thousands of residents of Sori in Nyatike Sub-county, governor Obado revealed his government has set the exercise to go on for three months after which he will review the progress.

The governor urged Migori County residents to acquire national identification documents not just for the voting exercise but as a critical document needed whenever one needs to apply for opportunities or services from the county.

Obado also urged the youth to get IDs to avoid being mistaken as criminals especially when found wandering at night. Migori is a border county and security is often a top issue.

Migori County has 8 constituencies and 40 wards.

Obado, though elected on a PDP ticket has revealed he will contest his re-election on an ODM ticket.

