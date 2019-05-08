Migori County MCAs kick out speaker

Migori County Assembly Deputy Speaker George Omamba has been impeached.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) impeached Omamba in a tense assembly proceeding that lasted six hours on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker was facing a series of accusations ranging from abuse of office and failing to discharge his mandate as an elected member of the house.

He walked out of the assembly a few minutes as members prepared to oust him through a vote of no confidence.

Of the 56 MCAs in Migori, 46 voted to support the impeachment motion while 2 declined to vote. The rest skipped the session.

North Kamagambo MCA Samuel Orima who chaired the session told the press at the assembly buildings that the MCAs arrived at the decision following a series of consultations.

“We arrived at the decision after a member proposed his removal. He (Deputy Speaker) had of late been arrogant to members and failed to articulate issues of members,” said Orima.

Omamba who was privy to the impeachment motion had rushed to court seeking an injunction to block the assembly from voting on the motion but his efforts were thwarted as the assembly declined to acknowledge the injunction.