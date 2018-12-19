Migori health CEC: “JAKADALA” disease is a rumour

Kenyans and migori residents have been urged to treat the deadly disease”jakadala” as a romour.

Migori county executive for health Dr. Isca Olouch has dismissed the sexually transmitted disease Jakadala saying it is a lie.

She said that in the past week the county disease surveillance team has not recorded any case of the sexually transmitted disease that has caused panic in Migori. The CEC told the resident of Migori that although the disease was a hoax they should avoid having multiple sexual partners.

The Jakadala disease outbreak claim which has been the talk of the county for the past one week has thrown majority of the Migori county residents into a panic with many claiming the disease kills its victims within a wee.

No one has been reported to have lost their life from the alleged disease.