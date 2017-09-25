Michael Gichangi and Mr Mwangi Appointed KQ Directors

Former NIS boss Michael Gichangi is one of three people Kenya Airways has appointed as directors.

The others are Paul Mwangi and Caroline Armstrong, whose appointments were confirmed during the 41st Annual General Meeting on September 22.

CEO Sebastian Mikosz had earlier announced that he had hired five new executives from Poland, his home country.

Mikosz said the five were from his former employer LOT Polish Airlines and that their appointments were effective September 1.

They are Monika Kietyka-Michna, Edyta Kijewska-Teny, Magdalena Serwach, Marcin Celejewski and Micha Mierciak.

The appointment of Mwangi, Armstrong and Gichangi has been seen as a move to ease tension among the airline’s employees who were jittery about the hiring of foreigners.

Some workers saw the move as a purge on individuals hired under the leadership of former CEOs Titus Naikuni and Mbuvi Ngunze under whose watch the airline nosedived to near bankruptcy.