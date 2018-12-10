Messi is my best player in the world: Zinedine zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo spent two-and-a-half successful years working under Zidane at Real Madrid before jumping ship to Juventus in a £105million transfer this summer.

During that time the duo had a positive relationship, something that helped Los Blancos win the Champions League three years on the trot.

Lionel Messi during a past match/courtesy

Ronaldo rates Zidane as a manager and, when the Frenchman walked away from the Bernabeu this summer, penned a classy message for the 45-year-old.

“I only feel proud to have been your player. Mister, thank you so much,” he said in an Instagram post.

Real Madrid legend and former manager Zinedine Zidane has named his best squad which constitutes of his former teammates and current greats. The Frenchman, however, did not include Cristiano Ronaldo in his team.

Zidane, who won the World cup and the Champions League in a glorious 17-year-long career, revealed his favourite XI on Chinese news portal Zhibo8. Interestingly, the 46-year-old named 17 players from past and present who could be a part of his all-time favourite XI.

Former France teammate Fabian Barthez was chosen by Zidane to man the goal. Among central defenders, the former midfielder named four players – former German centre-back Karlheinz Förste, Brazil’s Carlos Mozer, another World Cup winner and former teammate in Laurent Blanc and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

As far as fullbacks are concerned, Zidane went with five names. The three choices for left-back were Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos and Marcelo, while Cafu and Dani Alves were his picks for the right-back spot.

Four midfielders which got the nod in his all-time favourite squad were Andres Iniesta, Claude Makelele, Luka Modric and Zidane himself. As far as the forwards are concerned, the Frenchman went with Brazilian legend Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Clearly, this squad is France and Brazil heavy with as many as seven players from the South American country and four from the current World champions. One glaring omission is that of Zidane’s former Real Madrid protege Cristiano Ronaldo, who could’ve been picked ahead of Neymar.