Here Is A Powerful Message From The Mother Of 7-Year Mutinda To The Policeman Who Killed Her Son

“My son was in class two going to three. He was seven years old. I loved him most. He is now dead. Whoever policeman that shot and killed my son, I leave him to God,” mom of Geoffrey Mutinda who was killed in Pipeline today.
Immediately the lady uttered the above words, several police officers were reported killed or injured in an Alshabaab attack in Lamu.
Several women were also brutalized by Police who entered into residential areas. Most of those who suffered in the hands of the police were not in the NASA demos, infact 3 of those captured in the pictures dling rounds on social media are from Mt Kenya.
res says
Somebody must just tell Raila, he must change his confrontational politics No govt is ever blackmailed by an opposition that pursues raw confrontations
Anonymous says
In God’s name why this madness? Why? Why?
why kill children of the poor, the only treasure and hope to change their lives amidst the sacrifices they make to bring up these children under very poor and difficult circumstances neglected by the government you kill to maintain. As Uhuru receives a grandchild, what does he feel about baby pendo and the class two child reported here?
Sonko need know he is a one term governor for majority of his votes came from the slums where people are now being killed indiscriminately.
With the myriad governance concerns in kenya, its difficult to attack anyone on the basis of tribe and political affilliation. Raila knows this and is the reason, even with coffins of victims of tribal cleansing before him, told his followers not to touch a kikuyu/their properties for he knows quite a number of kikuyus voted for him and one cannot tell who did.
The right to life is supreme and children are not voters so why kill them? Why live bullets and there was no danger to the police, no crowd attacking the police?
I know the person who shot at this poor boy may not even have attained D- in school and must have been very hopeless before being assisted to enjoy the poor mothers’ taxes that he is ready to kill the child for but has now vanquished everything eeeh eeeh eeh….everything about this harmless boy in the interest of protecting what from what?
Let us hear Ruto and Uhuru go to church this Sunday and specifically pray for the innocent children, Msando and other Kenyans who have lost their lives in order for them to keep power otherwise their appearances in church are just a mockery of God and the believers. Cursed are your generations those who kill the innocent and the God of the weak and poor shall bring you down like Nebukadeneza.