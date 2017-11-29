Here Is A Powerful Message From The Mother Of 7-Year Mutinda To The Policeman Who Killed Her Son

“My son was in class two going to three. He was seven years old. I loved him most. He is now dead. Whoever policeman that shot and killed my son, I leave him to God, ” mom of Geoffrey Mutinda who was killed in Pipeline today.



Immediately the lady uttered the above words, several police officers were reported killed or injured in an Alshabaab attack in Lamu.

Several women were also brutalized by Police who entered into residential areas. Most of those who suffered in the hands of the police were not in the NASA demos, infact 3 of those captured in the pictures dling rounds on social media are from Mt Kenya.



