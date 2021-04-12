Men behind Njiru demolition exposed, dangerous Cartels!

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) can confirm that the decision to evict from Ageria area of Njiru was made in an official and Documented meeting on 10th December 2020.

According to a letter Referenced S/Lnd/6/1/Vol.XI(13) and titled Removal of Illegal Structures Njiru (Ageria) Land.

The group was however unable to implement its own decision.

On 10th March, 2021, the group then decided to go ahead and chose 13th and 14th March 2021 as the best dates for the operation.

Again, the fear that the people would react and cause massive demos made them retreat.

They patiently waited for the Partial Lockdown and Curfew to DEMOLISH peoples homes.

For the operation..

1.Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)

– Provided Resourses for the DEMOLITION ( in other words they build CABRO in town during the day, but DEMOLISH your homes at night)

– Provided FIFTY Enforcement officers

2. Regional Commander Nairobi

– Provided ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY (150) officers for the demolition

It is so Declassified…