Were the Men arrested with 700 Laptops Working as DP Ruto’s on-line Team?

Game Plan 2022 is on a roll.

Over 700 laptops and three government vehicles were Monday recovered in a sting operation targeting conmen operating from a house in Loresho, Nairobi.

Seven suspects including an aspirant who lost in Kwanza constituency in western Kenya in 2017 elections were arrested at the house.

“He and his co accused have been importing the laptops using the DP’s name and conning unsuspecting suppliers,” said an officer who was at the scene.

Police said they also found Kenya Revenue Authority stickers in the house. A document found in the house show suspects had signed a deal of lending goods worth Sh317 million.

The operation was conducted by officers attached to the Deputy President’s office. The seized government vehicles have stickers similar to those that DP William Ruto uses in his convoy.

“Those close to the DP can own such stickers and we believe they took that advantage to requisition for the gadgets and were to sell them later,” added an officer.

But some Kenyans believe those were not con men, rather, Ruto’s strategy team, that is- Media trolls and influencers. It seems like 2022 will be the mother of all elections if this is anything to go by.

Brian Obuya, Journo: Police recovered over 700 laptops (in boxes), 3 vehicles attached to the office of the DP… Police want to tow the vehicles for further investigations @KTNNews #KTNPrime pic.twitter.com/Dq0Js0IH06 — KTN News (@KTNNews) August 13, 2018