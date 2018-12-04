Meet the Mkisii who cried provoking President Uhuru to call Sonko forcing him to cancel the matatu CBD ban

The wisemen say he who loughs last laughs best but in Nairobi he who cry loud is listened to, this was confirmed yesterday when a man who was travelling to work all the way from Eastland Nairobi was forced to walk an activity that prompted him to cry to president Uhuru kenyatta’s administration .

President Kenyatta seemingly touched called on Nairobi governor mike sonko who with immediate effect suspended the matatu CBD ban.

