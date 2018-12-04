Meet the mKisii man who cried moved Uhuru to force Sonko to end matatu CBD ban

The wisemen say he who loughs last laughs best but in Nairobi he who cry loud is listened to, this was confirmed yesterday when a man who was travelling to work all the way from Eastland Nairobi was forced to walk an activity that prompted him to cry to president Uhuru kenyatta’s administration .
President Kenyatta seemingly touched called on Nairobi governor mike sonko who with immediate effect suspended the matatu CBD ban.
Anonymous says
A man,a Kenyan cried to the President to lift matatu ban,that man has names.Why refer to him as Mkisii.The writer must apologise to Kenyans for promoting tribalism.
Mwalimu says
I think the writer has a problem and the ole kaparo commission should deal with him. How can you call somebody mkisii!!! This wasn’t in order and the law should be followed. Am worried with the kind of tribalism being portrayed by the so called Bloggers.
Anonymous says
if indeed the man cried for the nairobians why single hi. out as a kisii …this kind of bloggers should face the law…we call upon the human activists to intervene