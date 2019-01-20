Meet the Kiambu couple which wedded at Thika level 5 hospital

There was a light moment at the hospital as a section of the staff including the doctors and nurses became part of the brief wedding ceremony between Frncis mungai and Veronica kaniu at Thika level 5 hospital.

Kaniu who could not hide her joy back thanked God for the double blessings saying the wedding came to her as a surprise as she had already given up hope that it would happen after she got admitted for delivery.

After the wedding, the bridal team, family and friends proceeded for the reception at the church leaving behind the bride at the hospital to continue recuperating.

he wedding would not happen at the church as they had earlier planned and envisaged.

Reason, the bride who was heavily expectant abruptly developed labour pains and got admitted at the Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Upon being examined by the doctor, they recommended she had to undergo a cesarean Section form of delivery.

And on Thursday, Kaniu underwent a successful caesarian section and delivered a bouncing baby boy.