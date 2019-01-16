Meet football hero who lost his life in Dusit hotel ,terror attack

Several media personalities have joined in to mourn Founder of Wadau TV; James Odu.

Team Hippos player James Oduor Cobra aka ODU among those killed at Riverside during the attack by terrorists on Tuesday. R.I.P! pic.twitter.com/B0RpNKaPZ6 — Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) January 16, 2019

Kenyan football fanatics mourned the death of James Oduor popularly known as ‘Cobra’ following yesterday’s terror attack at Dusit Hotel complex in Westlands, Nairobi.

BBC Journalist Larry Madowo says that he was his friend from university and was killed on the eve of his birthday.

Madowo says that he was one of the nicest and happiest people he had known.

His last tweet was a message to ask what was happening at 14 river side.

James Odu shared his frustration on twitter saying that there was gunshots and explosions. He also shared that they had been trapped in the buildings.

Another Media Personality who has mourned him is sports journalist from Citizen TV Mike Okinyi.

Okinyi says that today they celebrate his birthday as a hero and his Wadau TV will live on.

Kenyans remember him as a football hero and a man who sacrificed his resources for the sake of others.