Mediheal hospital on the spot for mistreating Kenyan employees

Hi Alai,

In Mediheal Nakuru Branch the general manager who is an Indian by the name Santosh Devraj is mistreating the Africans employees he calls them bad names shouting in front of the patients…..he holds the salary of some staffs like me for 3 months then fired me without notice not the pay for the months …..he pays his Indians a double salary ..for instance, he pays an Indian nurse a salary of 100k + while a Kenyan nurse is being paid less than 30 k .,…..

Whenever there are few patients in the ward he forces the doctor on duty at night and the supervisor to admit a good number of patients or else ni pay for that night …..

In my case he fired me and never paid me a salary of 2 months when I went there he called the security to drag me out !!!

He fired close to 15 nurses last year with no reason and with no notice !!!