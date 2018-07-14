Media War: Weru TV edges out old giants Citizen TV and NTV in the Meru region segment

Just days after Citizen TV and NTV unveiled their powerful list of celebrity anchors, reports indicate the two leading TV stations have lost a huge chunk of their viewership in the Mt Kenya region.



According to latest polls Weru TV which is based in Meru County and largely broadcasts in vernacular has surprisingly taken over the airwaves in the Upper Eastern region edging out the leading TV stations in the country like Citizen TV, NTV and KTN.

This comes as Weru TV the new kid on the block also proved that it can play with the big boys after the station unveiled a fiery lineup of news anchors that includes some of the best faces in the game.

Currently only Citizen TV and K24 are ahead of the vernacular station beating other national broadcasters KTN, NTV, Inooro TV and many others. Barely 18 months since its launch the station future looks bright since it’s being managed by professionals led by TV CEO John Marete having worked for KTN for 5 years and Citizen TV for 10 years as a senior manager.

The station recently poached some of the well know presenters including Makena wa Materi, Stella Karimi, Martin Gichunge among others

Weru TV also commands a wide audience reach in Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Isiolo Counties.

Starting July 16th 2018, Mondays will never be the same thanks to Eston Gitonga and Karimi who will be hosting a new segment called ‘Gikaro na Kounty.’

Phineas Imaana and Makena wa Materi will be holding it down on Tuesday on the news segment a lifestyle show called ‘Nkatha Cietũ’ following in later.

Maureen Kinya and Martin Gichungi will be discussing politics with political leaders on ‘Gaaru E Ciaca’ every Wednesday while Doreen Kathambi will be discussing money matters on ‘Kwambiriria Mweri Juu’ every Thursday.

Fridays will never be the same as Betty takes over on ‘Ijumaa Sacco’.