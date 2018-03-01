MCA GUYO Sponsored GAZA Gang Haunts Nairobi Residents

As reported in Today’s The Standard, Thursday March 1, 2018.

•Gaza members use swords, knives and guns, has morphed into Yakuza which specialises in bank robberies.

•Yakuza and Smarter, the factions of Gaza, control the dumpsite and charge those who dump waste across Nairobi. (you now understand who was behind dumping in Jacaranda Grounds).

•Tenants who opt to take their garbage to the dumpsite have to part with between Sh50 to Sh100 depending on the volume of waste to Yakuza boys. Trucks attract a fee of between Sh150 to Sh250 depending on their sizes. (In other words, Guyo and his cartel are running a parallel county Government in slums).

•Landlords are expected to pay Gaza protection fee to avoid being attacked at night.“For example, at Patanisho area, property owners have to pay between Sh100 to Sh300 per month to the gang as protection fees or risk their houses being broken into,” one Peter explained.

•Those planning to put up a buildings are also required to make payments to the gang members to be allowed to construct houses.

•“You are not safe here. The obvious targets are Mpesa operators, hospitals, churches and mama mbogas who have to go to the markets very early in the morning to buy their wares. Then we have those who cook tea in the morning,” said a terrified resident who didn’t want to be named.

•The residents say they lose their loved ones weekly and have lost count of how many people die monthly in the area.

Read more at:

https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001271529/nightmare-bloody-reign-of-gazas-yakuzas-and-smarters-in-city-suburb