Mau eviction is legal- Government spokesman Col. Oguna tells politicians

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has told off those doubting the Mau forest evictions to stop as it was a government initiative to stop human encroachment and protect the Masai Mau forest.

Earlier on Elgeyo Marakwet senator said that the move was not by government but that of an individual a statement the government spokesman rebuked.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has bashed environment cabinet secretary Keriako tobiko and Rift Valley cordinator George Natembeya for plans to evict people from the Mau forest.

The senate Majority leader said that the two officials do not speak on behalf of the president and that he is the the known government official.

In a long Facebook post on Thursday night, Murkomen who doubles up as the Senate Majority Leader has warned Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya against evicting people living in Mau.

He also revealed that the main agenda which triggered forming Jubilee Party was to heal the hatred that ensued after the disputed 2007 general elections and also settling the Mau evictees.

Murkomen further criticised the duo for ‘disrespecting’ President Uhuru who, while serving during the Grand Coalition government as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), maintained that the people occupying Mau region should not be evicted.

”The machismo and hubris shown by Tobiko and Natembeya just exposes their ignorance on the foundation of Jubilee government. They must follow through what the President said and not pretend to implement a purported government directive that has no backing of anyone including the President and his Cabinet.”

”There is no Cabinet decision anywhere or decision of Parliament that says Mau people including children should be brutalized and dumped by the roadside to die of diseases, malnutrition and to be robbed of their future by Tobiko and Natembea,” further read Murkomen’s post.

Murkomen’s sentiments come after Natembeya ordered the closure of 15 schools which according to him were illegally set up.

CS Tobiko, on the other hand, has maintained that people occupying forest land will be must be evicted.