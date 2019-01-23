Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Top Reactions on Uhuru move to skin DP Ruto live, appointing CS Matiangi de facto Prime Minister

Top Reactions on Uhuru move to skin DP Ruto live, appointing CS Matiangi de facto Prime Minister

3 Comments

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that DP William Ruto is being sidelined in the Jubilee administration.

According to him, the appointment of Interior CS Fred Matiangi by President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the coordination of national government projects is in line with the Constitution.

Speaking on Wednesday, the former vice president noted that Matiangi’s new position is geared towards streamlining service delivery to Kenyans.

His sentiments were also echoed by Homa Bay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and her Muranga counterpart Sabina Chege who said the presidency is a solid pact.

On Tuesday evening, President Kenyatta appointed Dr. Matiangi as Chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

This means the CS will be in-charge of delivery of all National Government programmes and projects and will report directly to the Head of State.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies