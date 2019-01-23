Top Reactions on Uhuru move to skin DP Ruto live, appointing CS Matiangi de facto Prime Minister

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that DP William Ruto is being sidelined in the Jubilee administration.

According to him, the appointment of Interior CS Fred Matiangi by President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the coordination of national government projects is in line with the Constitution.

Speaking on Wednesday, the former vice president noted that Matiangi’s new position is geared towards streamlining service delivery to Kenyans.

His sentiments were also echoed by Homa Bay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and her Muranga counterpart Sabina Chege who said the presidency is a solid pact.

On Tuesday evening, President Kenyatta appointed Dr. Matiangi as Chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

This means the CS will be in-charge of delivery of all National Government programmes and projects and will report directly to the Head of State.

The Executive Order No. 1 of 2019 gives CS Fred Matiangi more powers. He now has the green light to report directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Tanga Tanga Squad your Movement is Dead, there are many ways to skin a Cat. Wacha Katambe! pic.twitter.com/FVcIrOvRSm — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) January 22, 2019

Watch William Ruto Donating 5 Million shillings cash in Ukunda last year while ‘supervising some development projects’ before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7pxhqyPGA3 — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) January 23, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta has by one stroke of the pen, re-organized his Government & has begun the journey to build his Legacy …. The So-called Presidential Digital Team & the 36 Bloggers are quiet … Is it that they haven’t understood the Executive Order or are they disloyal? — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 23, 2019

This executive order has made Fred Matiangi the second most powerful Kenyan after president Uhuru Kenyatta. William Ruto being reduced to a mere spectator in the government. — Duke_shatter®🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Duke82_shatter) January 22, 2019

Look at the headlines,

we really dont have a print media in kenya.

How is matiangi's appointment by President Uhuru kenyatta related to Ruto? pic.twitter.com/7IkQOVZxK6 — Eng. Achia 🇰🇪 (@EngAchia) January 23, 2019

Could CS Matiang'i be the surprise 2022 Presidential candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta promised he will endorse come the campaign period?!… at this rate, you never know.. — Maina Njôki. (@MainaNjoki019) January 22, 2019