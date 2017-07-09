Matiangi will plunge country into poll chaos, unfit to lead Interior docket

The choice of Education CS Dr. Fred Matiangi to head the Interior Ministry docket only hours after the untimely demise of Gen. Joseph Nkaissery is being interpreted as well choreographed move by those who killed the general to have an easily manipulable person head security agencies ahead of the election.

President Uhuru in his first address to the country to offer condolences to the family of Gen. Nkaissery used the same podium to appoint Dr. Matiangi as a replacement, sparking widespread condemnation by a section of Kenyans who accused him of being insensitive.

While the president is known to have a fear of the dead – of viewing dead bodies – which explains why he has not gone to view the remains of the late CS, people expected him to at least make changes to Nkaissery’s docket after sometime, say in one week’s time, not just hours to the demise of the man.

Equally controversial is his choice of replacement.

Critics of Matiangi say he will go at any length to misuse security forces considering he has been among active cabinet secretaries openly campaigning for re-election of the Jubilee government against the law. Matiangi is known to flout the rules with impunity, believing that by doing so he appears more efficient and effective.

His handling of the lecturers and the teachers strikes also expose him as a fellow quite impervious to criticism and public opinion, making him the best tool for a desperate autocrat clutching at every straw to retain power. The security docket needs a fellow with a heart, however heartless he/she may be.

With confusion raging as to how the Interior CS died following conflicting information from Karen Hospital and the official government channels, the death of Gen. Nkaissery is set to plunge the country in a period of uncertainty and fear, with blame games almost assured.