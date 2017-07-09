Kenya Today

Matiangi slaps Garissa, Tana River and Lamu Counties with curfews till October

Yet to settle in office on a working day, acting Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi has put several parts of Garissa, Lamu and Tana River counties under curfew, with people not allowed to be out of their homes past 6/30pm.

This will include on the Election Day as the order runs till 9th October 2017.

