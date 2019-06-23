Matiangi promotes Commissioner George Natembeya to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya is the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner following a promotion by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

The no-nonsense police boas takes the position of Mwongo Chimwanga who has been reassigned to Nairobi in the same capacity and is expected to move to the regional headquarters in Nakuru soon.

He confirmed the promotion on Friday, admitting receiving a letter from the the Interior Ministry with the communication.

“Yes, it’s true … I received a letter this morning (Friday) to assume duties of the regional commissioner,” he told the Nation when contacted on phone.

In his previous capacity, the latter repeatedly found himself in tough situations, thanks to his campaigns to wipe out illegal dwellers in the Mau Forest water complex.

The 2018 attempts landed him in trouble with Rift Valley leaders drawn from the Kalenjin community whoa accused him of harassing innocent Kenyans.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed him as “a small man who believes government programmes are not subject to provisions of the rule of law, human rights and dialogue.

“In 2015, he ordered his officers to shoot dead whoever of found in possession of illegal guns before ordering pregnancy tests on all school girls to determine whether they are pregnant or have undergone female genital mutilation.