Matiangi moves to clean up Ruto’s NTSA in crackdown for efficiency

Barely a week after his appointment, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is already at work! Do you think he will deliver? Well, the CS has promised an overhaul of the National Transport and Safety Authority structure to root out rogue workers.

He said they have identified many gaps that allow dubious activities in the organisation.

“We are going to clean up the NTSA and completely restructure it to ensure they carry out their functions as required,” Matiang’I said. New NTSA board members took charge.

Matiang’i said the authority had broken many laws and breached regulations because of loopholes in the structure.

The authority was recently moved to the Interior ministry. It was previously under the Transport ministry. On January 21, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the Interior CS more powers, including the transfer. He said the move will promote services through proper coordination. Matiang’i chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee that brings together CSs and the AG.

The problems at the agency came to light after a car used in Dusit D2 terrorist attack was discovered to be sharing a registration number with another vehicle. Other motorists have raised similar concerns.

“Illegal activities at the NTSA have badly exposed our country to many dangers. I will not apologise to Kenyans again for services not discharged or those unlawfully delivered. We shall take action,” the CS said.

Matiang’i said the ministry and other relevant authorities will meet this week with NTSA leadership to come up with the way forward.

The new board members are Jane Obwocha, Catherine Waweru, Alice Chesire, Francis Mwongo, Moses Gachemi and Meshak Kidenda.

Last Friday, six more NTSA officials were arraigned over accusations of abetting Dusit Hotel attack. They were accused of being involved in a racket selling fake motor vehicle number plates.

Anthony Kadu, Jacqueline Githinji, Cosmas Ngeso, Irving Irungu, Stephen Kariuki and Charles Ndung’u were presented before senior resident magistrate Caroline Nzibe.

NTSA has been linked with the deputy president in the Past.