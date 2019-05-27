“Matiangi imposter” surrenders to police

The politician accused of impersonating Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in an alleged plot to swindle the Dubai royal family of Ksh.400 million has finally come out.

Mr. Joseph Ogendo presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road after a poster purporting that he was being sought by police over the gold saga was circulated on social media.

The man who unsuccessfully contested for the Nyando Parliamentary seat in the 2017 elections surrendered to the police, after DCI George Kinoti revealed that a Ksh.5 million bounty placed on Mr. Ogendo’s head as fake.

Mr. Ogendo, a former civil servant, denies dealing in gold or having any association with the fake gold syndicate.

“This is a very bad thing… I never knew my name could come up in a wrong way. But I am reading malice and politics in it,” said Mr. Ogendo, adding, “I have worked as a civil servant for over 25 years.”

He reportedly worked in the Ministry of Finance and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) before resigning in 2017 to contest for the Nyando parliamentary seat.

Image result for fake gold kenya

In an unexpected turn of events, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to Kenya Khalid Al Mualla has refuted reports claiming that the country’s ruler lost Sh400 million to Kenyan fake gold scammers.

Al Mualla strangely termed as false reports that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai was swindled out of millions in a fake gold deal involving Kenyan nationals.

He has also dismissed claims that Sheikh Mohammed has written to the Kenyan government demanding the immediate release of his gold consignment allegedly held by authorities at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“There is no such letter. It is all fabricated, and even if there were, who in their right sense would believe him? He is the vice-president of the country. There has been no official communication on this issue between Kenya and the UAE,” Al Mualla was quoted Daily Nation.

Mualla also says Sheikh Mohammed is not related in any way with Ali Zandi, who is claimed to be his nephew and the link between the Dubai ruler and the fake gold sellers in Kenya.

“I can’t tell you if he (Zandi) exists or not, but who is he? Can anyone show me proof that the gold was going to the ruler of Dubai? I have not seen such a thing and I think someone was working hard to damage relations, which are cordial,” he adds.

Al Mualla also insisted that relations between the UAE and Kenya are intact, adding that the matter involves two private companies from both countries.

On the other hand, DCI George Kinoti said they have solid leads on suspects involved in the fake gold racket in Kilimani some of whom are influential businessmen, lawyers and judicial officers.