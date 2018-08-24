Matiang’i Deports 60 “Drugs Dealers Who have Come To Kenya to Confuse Our Girls”

The government has deported 60 foreigners pretending to be married to Kenyan nationals so as to prolong their stay in the country illegally, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

“… drug dealers have come to Nairobi and confused our girls… marriage must be proved by law. This nonsense has to come to an end.”

Matiang’i said that the illegal immigrants are hiding in hotels as they trade in drugs.

“They have been pretending that they have papers and we are going to continue to deport more. These people are hiding in restaurants here in Kenya,” he said.

Speaking on Friday, the CS vowed to deport and arrest more immigrants with the help of Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa.

“Please when you meet this people arrest them immediately. Let them go! We must clean up our country off this nonsense,” he said.

The CS also fired 28 immigration officers.