Matiang’i, Boinett Given One Week to Fire Officer Who Murdered Meru Student Leader Or Be Sacked!

Leaders and Human Rights activists have given Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Police boss Joseph Boinett one week ultimatum to bring to book the GSU officer who murdered University student leader Evans Njoroge.

This came as lawmakers lashed out at the duo over their silence since Njoroge was killed adding that Parliament will summon them over the same.

The 22-year-old student was laid to rest in his father’s farm in Longonot trading center in Naivasha in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners including fellow students.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari challenged the CS and IG to salvage the image of the force by dealing with the few errant trigger happy officers tarnishing the image of police and said it was disheartening to see that one week after the murder, the officer who had committed the act had not been arrested.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui while condemning the act said that he was ready to institute private prosecution against the officer involved in the killing.

He said that the family’s high hopes in the deceased had been shattered because of careless work by a trigger happy officer who was still scot-free.

“It is painful for a parent to send a child to school in the hope of rising in the society only for the family to receive the body in a coffin and yet the child was not sick,” he said