Matiangi beats DP Ruto beyond repair as Kitui County Textile Centre receives materials for police uniform

President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promise to give the newly-established Kitui County Textile Centre (Kicotec) authority to produce official uniforms for chiefs and their assistants.

The government on Friday supplied Kicotec with the first consignment of 23,400 meters of textile material from the Administration Police Training College to start the production. County Commissioner Jackson ole Chuta, Governor Charity Ngilu and other senior national and county officials received the material at the company at Syongila in Kitui Central.

Mr Chuta said his office will ensure success of the garment factory in job creation. Ms Ngilu, who could not hide her joy, said the president has lived up to his commitment to leave behind a prosperous legacy by empowering devolved units to build their capacity in transforming livelihoods.