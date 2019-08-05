Mathai supermarket burnt down in Ruiru

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in a fire that broke out at Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Confirming the incident that happened on Sunday night, Ruiru DCIO Cyrus Ombati said the fire began at around 2.30am.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately established.

Majority of the goods in the supermarket were reduced to ashes as efforts to put out the fire were hampered by water shortage in Ruiru.

The residents had to wait for fire engines from Thika, Kiambu and Nairobi.

The police have launched Investigations into the fire incident.