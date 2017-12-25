BREAKING SAD: Matatu Tout Kills Former University Student Leader At Zimmerman

By Tony Kiba
Waking up to terrible news,my former fellow student leader in Maseno University #JosephKiarieNgethe was killed by Matatu crew at Zimmerman after the matatu that belongs to #ZuriSacco hit his car,and when he stepped out to confront them,they beat him to death. Lets share this and tag #NTSA and #KePolice on all social media for them to take action. So sad!
Anonymous says
This is not strange where Certificate of Good Conduct required of PSV license holders is given at a fee and not investigated conduct & character. The road accidents are also as a result of corruption on the road & the licensing procedures. This is Kenya of mwenye pesa atawale wanyonge walie chooni hatutaki kusumbuliwa ba kelele zao. Baby Pendo, Msando, Moraa and all the innocent souls Merry Christmas with God Almighty. Your killers are on their way to the judgement table.
eddy says
tulikosea wapi?binadamu wamekuwa kama wanyama!