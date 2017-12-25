BREAKING SAD: Matatu Tout Kills Former University Student Leader At Zimmerman

By Tony Kiba

Waking up to terrible news,my former fellow student leader in Maseno University #JosephKiarieNgethe was killed by Matatu crew at Zimmerman after the matatu that belongs to #ZuriSacco hit his car,and when he stepped out to confront them,they beat him to death. Lets share this and tag #NTSA and #KePolice on all social media for them to take action. So sad!



